    Undermind

    Undermind

    AI agent for discovering scientific papers

    Undermind is an AI agent that does a deep and targeted search of the research literature. It finds precisely relevant works, even for complex topics (10-50x better than Google Scholar and Pubmed).
    Artificial Intelligence
    Search
    Science
    Undermind
    About this launch
    Undermind
    UndermindAI agent for discovering scientific papers
    Undermind by
    Undermind
    Michael Seibel
    Joshua Ramette
    Thomas Hartke
    Featured on August 20th, 2024.
    Undermind
    is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Undermind's first launch.
