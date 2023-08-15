Products
This is the latest launch from Uiflow Studio
Uiflow Studio - Variables

Uiflow Studio - Variables

Easily manage your app’s data, state, and design tokens

Free Options
Embed
Introducing Variables for Uiflow! With variables, effortlessly toggle between light & dark themes, manage data from any source, and monitor your app’s state. Plus, seamlessly integrate it all into your design.
Launched in
Web App
Developer Tools
No-Code
 by
Uiflow Studio
Fastgen
About this launch
Uiflow Studio
Uiflow StudioThe no-code platform for developers and their teams
5reviews
223
followers
Uiflow Studio - Variables by
Uiflow Studio
was hunted by
Sol Eun
in Web App, Developer Tools, No-Code. Made by
David Villamizar
,
Jimmy Chan
,
Rocco Cataldo
,
Michael Habib
,
Noriyko Tate
,
Kelley Hux
,
Sol Eun
,
Matt Fleischauer
,
Jessica Earley-Cha
and
Brian Lichliter
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Uiflow Studio
is rated 4.2/5 by 5 users. It first launched on March 4th, 2021.
