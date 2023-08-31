Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
U-Eyes: Mobile Device Simulator
U-Eyes: Mobile Device Simulator
A Chrome extension for simulating and capture mobile view
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
See your website through different lenses and optimize User Experiences for mobile devices. Simulate, test, and capture effortlessly right on your browser for FREE, with 35+ devices with frame, 3 screenshot modes, screencast (GIF ) capability
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
by
U-Eyes: Mobile Device Simulator
Tetrisly
Ad
Everything you need to build a Design System
About this launch
U-Eyes: Mobile Device Simulator
A Chrome extension for simulating and capture mobile view
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
U-Eyes: Mobile Device Simulator by
U-Eyes: Mobile Device Simulator
was hunted by
Han Tran
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Han Tran
. Featured on September 9th, 2023.
U-Eyes: Mobile Device Simulator
is not rated yet. This is U-Eyes: Mobile Device Simulator's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report