Home
→
Product
→
Travel Planner
Travel Planner
Plan and organize your next trips with this Notion template
Plan and organize your next trips with this Notion Template! Make a checklist of the organization of your trip, register photos and information about sights, organize your daily schedule of tours.
Launched in
Travel
Notion
by
Travel Planner
The makers of Travel Planner
About this launch
Travel Planner
Plan and organize your next trips with this Notion Template!
Travel Planner by
Travel Planner
was hunted by
Julio Trois
in
Travel
,
Notion
. Made by
Julio Trois
. Featured on June 29th, 2023.
Travel Planner
is not rated yet. This is Travel Planner's first launch.
