Home
→
Product
→
Torem
Torem
Torem - Streamlining synagogue fundraising with ease.
Visit
Upvote 9
3 month
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Boost synagogue fundraising with Torem. Increase conversion rates and streamline payments. Empower donors to easily contribute while staying connected. Maximize monetization and strengthen community bonds with Torem's powerful tools.
Launched in
Charity & Giving
Tech
Fundraising
by
Torem
About this launch
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Torem by
Torem
was hunted by
Benyamin
in
Charity & Giving
,
Tech
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Benyamin
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Torem's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report