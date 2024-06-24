Launches
Todo Screenshots
Take a screenshot to create a todo
Take a screenshot to add a todo. Take a screenshot, tap share, select "Todo Screenshots" from sharesheet. Left swipe to mark for later. Right swipe to mark as done. That's it, really,
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
About this launch
0
reviews
7
followers
was hunted by
Madhavan (Mads) Malolan
in
. Made by
Madhavan (Mads) Malolan
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Todo Screenshots's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
#61
