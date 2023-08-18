Products
Tiny Quiz
Tiny Quiz
Turn any content into a quiz instantly
Tiny Quiz is a tool for learners, teachers and anyone else who needs to turn large amounts of content into a simple quiz with a short link. Quizzes are graded automatically and the admin can see responses, success rate, page views and more.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Online Learning
by
Tiny Quiz
The makers of Tiny Quiz
About this launch
Tiny Quiz
Turn any content into a quiz instantly!
Tiny Quiz by
Tiny Quiz
was hunted by
Peter Utekal
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Peter Utekal
. Featured on August 19th, 2023.
Tiny Quiz
is not rated yet. This is Tiny Quiz's first launch.
