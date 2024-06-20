Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Time Machine
Time Machine
The Snapchat of Notes
Visit
Upvote 24
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Time Machine is the fastest way to log your life. Simply snap your thoughts and watch them turn into notes. Use AI to act on them or go back in time to reflect on them.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
GitHub
by
Time Machine
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
About this launch
Time Machine
ai notes app that feels more like sending dm to yourself
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Time Machine by
Time Machine
was hunted by
Rushi Jash
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
GitHub
. Made by
Rushi Jash
. Featured on June 21st, 2024.
Time Machine
is not rated yet. This is Time Machine's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report