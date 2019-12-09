TideTask
Control your procrastination and never miss a task again.
#5 Product of the DayToday
TideTask is a flexible task manager that works with you, not against you. Developed to ensure that you will never miss a single task again.
Use it to increase your productivity and to control your procrastination.
Hi Hunters! I am super happy to present you with TideTask, a task management app that helps you to control your procrastination and do more. But first things first - why TideTask was created? I have used numerous apps and solutions over the last decade, but I never managed to get my productivity in control over the long term. I was looking for a non-judgmental app that will allow me to control my workload rather than enforce crazy goals. After months of research about procrastination, I figured out that it is way better to control it, rather than try to eradicate it. Procrastination is a part of us, and by trying to eradicate it completely, we are only hurting ourselves and our confidence. By removing a guilt factor from task management, procrastinators can achieve much more since they do not feel overwhelmed by non-critical work. TideTask combines few known and few unique features: • Forwarding - send a task to the future in one click. Finish it when you can. • Recurring tasks - repeat tasks every specified number of days, months, or years. • Randomness - forward tasks or set recurring periods to random, predefined periods. • Organize - use boards to keep everything in order. • Collaborate - invite other TideTask users to your board. Share tasks and comments. Work together on clearing that list! • Visibility - control which tasks you will see on your home board. Hide ones that bother you by adjusting board visibility. • Night Owl - offset days end if you are not finishing your workday at midnight. Don't get swamped with numerous tasks when you are about to finish your night shift just because calendar day kicks in. • Eisenhower Matrix - set importance with a simplified Eisenhower matrix. Change urgency with a single click. • Never miss a task. TideTask is built around the idea of not allowing you to completely miss a task. Send tasks to the future, but rest assured that they will be back, and you won't miss them! Focus on what's important right now! • Feel Good - TideTask is a non-judgmental, friendly web app, that helps you to do more. Occasionally postponing work for a bit is OK as long as you will eventually finish it. Thank you for checking TideTask - as a token of gratitude for this fantastic community, we are setting a nice discount to all our plans. Thank you for checking TideTask!
