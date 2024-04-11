Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Thinker
Thinker

Thinker

Whiteboard and Kanban for productivity

Payment Required
Thinker offers three essential features: A Kanban Board to Track your Todos, A Feature-rich Whiteboard, and a scratch pad. You can create projects within Thinker with each project having these three features attached with them.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Notes
 by
Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and More
deco.cx 2.0
deco.cx 2.0
Ad
Build web apps 10x faster with Deno, JSX, TS & Tailwind
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
tldraw
tldraw
138 upvotes
Thank you for the OG Whiteboard. Could not have done it without you!
About this launch
Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and More
Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and MoreUnleash Creativity, Streamline Workflow
0
reviews
17
followers
Thinker by
Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and More
was hunted by
Arjun Acharya
in Productivity, Task Management, Notes. Made by
Arjun Acharya
. Featured on April 24th, 2024.
Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and More
is not rated yet. This is Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and More's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-