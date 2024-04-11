Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Thinker
Thinker
Whiteboard and Kanban for productivity
Visit
Upvote 11
First 50 - 50% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Thinker offers three essential features: A Kanban Board to Track your Todos, A Feature-rich Whiteboard, and a scratch pad. You can create projects within Thinker with each project having these three features attached with them.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Notes
by
Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and More
deco.cx 2.0
Ad
Build web apps 10x faster with Deno, JSX, TS & Tailwind
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
tldraw
138 upvotes
Thank you for the OG Whiteboard. Could not have done it without you!
About this launch
Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and More
Unleash Creativity, Streamline Workflow
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Thinker by
Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and More
was hunted by
Arjun Acharya
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notes
. Made by
Arjun Acharya
. Featured on April 24th, 2024.
Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and More
is not rated yet. This is Thinker - Whiteboards, Kanbans and More's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report