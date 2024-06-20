Launches
Thind UI
Thind UI
Component library for Webflow apps
Thind UI is a comprehensive library of Webflow components inspired by shadcn/ui, designed to streamline the development of webflow applications. Thind UI offers pre-built, reusable components that ensure consistency.
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
Developer Tools
by
Thind UI
Fireberry
About this launch
Thind UI
Component Library for Building Webflow Web Apps
Thind UI by
Thind UI
was hunted by
Harminder Singh
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Harminder Singh
. Featured on June 21st, 2024.
Thind UI
is not rated yet. This is Thind UI's first launch.
