Thind.dev - Unlimited Websites and Apps
Thind.dev - Unlimited Websites and Apps
We build you apps & MVP on a subscription
We are a design & development agency offering all services under a fixed subscription starting from $2995. - Once you subscribe you can keep adding tasks to your list. We will keep working and delivering tasks in order. Once at a time.
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Business
by
Thind.dev
About this launch
Thind.dev
Unlimited design and development solutions for your business
Thind.dev - Unlimited Websites and Apps by
Thind.dev
was hunted by
Harminder Singh
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Business
. Made by
Harminder Singh
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Thind.dev
is not rated yet. This is Thind.dev 's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
