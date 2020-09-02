  1. Home
Thik Thak

Short video sharing community

ThikThak is a free short video app and social platform for video creators and influencers. Watch unlimited short videos, funny videos and entertainment videos by popular video creators that will make your day!
6 Reviews3.3/5
BeSoEasy
🎈
0/10 - just basic tik tok clone, no new features
Javed Khan
Maker
Product Marketing Manager
Features of ThikThak short video community app - Full screen video experience with high quality short video content - Meet new people online, make friends, chat online and watch amazing short video clips - Create & Upload interesting short videos and get famous on ThikThak with thousands of likes and followers! Be a social media star for Free! - Discover amazing music and short video to keep you entertained - Light short video sharing app for you and your friends! - Enjoy short funny videos with light humour and entertainment - 100% Free short video sharing app Take your videos to the next level with special effects filters, fun stickers, music, and more! ThikThak video community app aims at providing a free video platform where people can come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by other people across the world and also create a social incentive for people to share and create their own videos online. Add your favorite music or sound to your videos for free Easily edit your short videos with unlimited free music clips & sound effects. Choose from the latest, popular music and make a fabulous music video!  Download ThikThak short video app NOW! Enjoy thousands of amazing video content across the globe that would make your day fun! If you have any queries, issues, suggestions, or feedback feel free to drop us a message and we would get back to you as soon as possible.
Dagmar GislasonAccount Executive
looks strong, we'll probably sign up with our new platform coming on board
BeSoEasy
🎈
better ui
Max S.
Surely this is a joke
