TheNote.app (android native | web)

Равиль Ахтямов
I will have to try this!!!
@new_user_6d8dd93d81 text me and I'll give you test access today
It's surely fills a gap in the current way note taking is rolling. Reminds me of MindMap but on stereodis. I would give it a go for sure.
@limitcracker thanks. Yes, Mind Map is the same type of storage, but with another UI. MindMap is more convenient on large screens, unlike TheNote.app with its chains.
We don't like to invent folders|tags|categories names. And we wanted to have simple storage for private and public notes|posts. In one day 4 years ago the idea was born: use chains of notes. And we develop this idea. Using that way of storage for us is much more comfortable then usual way) You can add app to wishlist on Google Play to be notified on launch. Hope it'll help you to save time in work with your notes, like it helps us.
How do you prefer to group notes?
in chains
with hashtags
in folders or notebooks
5 Answers