The SaaS Playbook is a free weekly newsletter of the top SaaS resources and best practices. There are no sponsors, gimmicks, subscription fees - our only goal is building a strong community of SaaS enthusiasts eager to help each other solve the problems we all face.
drew olanoffHunter@drew
There's no real one-stop-shop for SaaS related news and this is worth subscribing too since Cody and his colleagues are living and breathing this stuff. Have been enjoying the early beta issues. Saves me a bunch of time.
Cody HalffMaker@codyhalff · Scaleworks
Hey Product Hunt, excited to introduce you all to The SaaS Playbook, a weekly newsletter of the top SaaS resources and best practices! This started because we comb through SaaS content every day and have a hard time finding reads which aren't geared towards selling the author's product. The content is generally self-serving, so we created a Slack channel where we would post and discuss the best reads, and figured others might enjoy it as well. You can sign up and check out the first three issues here: https://thesaasplaybook.substack... Looking forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback!
