The Rotation: Men's Fashion Rental

Fashion without boundaries

Unlimited clothing rental by mail for one low monthly price. Browse our curated collection of designer clothing and have items shipped directly to your door with one tap. Once you’re done wearing it, simply use our pre-paid label to send it back. Cleaning and 2-day shipping is always free.
    Pros: 

    My "closet" has gotten much bigger, without having to buy anything new / commit

    Cons: 

    App is still early, but the team is super helpful

    Good for people trying to up their style or just have some fresh new stuff

    Andrew Ettinger has used this product for one year.
Been a subscriber for a minute and my friend recently asked me "how'd you get an unlimited budget on clothes?" and it's mostly just pieces I've been rotating ^that's not a joke
