The Pattern 5.0
Feel seen and understood on a deeper level
The Pattern offers a detailed guide to your personality, helping you better understand yourself and connect with others on a deeper level.
Android
Health & Fitness
Quantified Self
About this launch
Feel seen and understood on a deeper level
The Pattern 5.0 by
Chris Messina
Android
Health & Fitness
Quantified Self
Featured on July 4th, 2024.
This is The Pattern 5.0's first launch.
