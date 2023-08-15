Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
The Great 78 Project
The Great 78 Project
Listen to over 400,000 digitized 78rpm vinyl recordings
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
For the
preservation
,
research
and
discovery
of 78rpm records.
Launched in
Music
Open Source
Electronic Music
by
The Great 78 Project
Backtrack 2.0
Ad
Record any meeting backwards & generate AI notes.
About this launch
The Great 78 Project
Listen to over 400,000 digitized 78rpm vinyl recordings
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
The Great 78 Project by
The Great 78 Project
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Open Source
,
Electronic Music
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
The Great 78 Project
is not rated yet. This is The Great 78 Project's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report