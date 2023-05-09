Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from EquityMultiple
See EquityMultiple’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
The Alpine Note
The Alpine Note
An elevated alternative for your savings
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The Alpine Note is a real estate-backed alternative to savings accounts and CDs. It offers 3, 6, or 9 maturities and corresponding yield (APY) of 5.85%, 6.9%, and 7.4%, respectively. $5K minimum investment, zero fees. https://youtu.be/VSaKs4EpXok
Launched in
Fintech
Investing
Personal Finance
by
EquityMultiple
Amplitude for Startups
Ad
Identify what turns users into loyal returning customers
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
EquityMultiple
Real estate investing. Built for your journey.
2
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
The Alpine Note by
EquityMultiple
was hunted by
Soren Godbersen
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Soren Godbersen
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
EquityMultiple
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on December 14th, 2017.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report