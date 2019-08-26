The Agile You Daily Planner 2.0

Discussion
MakerPro
Felix
We launched version one on January 25. Since then, it's been a long roller coaster ride of learning iterating on the core-product. With 2.0, we made some pretty significant changes to the planner, based on what we observed, about how you used it. What we improved 1. We simplified The daily pages significantly. We kept the best parts of what you loved, & trimmed the Daily Planning section down to a 5-minute routine that works exactly the same! 2. We also noticed that the evenings in the schedule were not getting much use, so we cut the schedule down to 6am-9pm, 3. More pace for notes. The notes space is one of the most active areas of the planner, so we added more space for you. 4. We simplified the Weekly Reflection, to take less than 8 minutes to complete and still achieve the same outcome, of helping you spot patterns. What we removed 1. Goals are gone. - Well sort-of. We realized that the goal templates were handy for a sub-set of our audience, but for the majority, it got in the way, so we took it out of the core-planner. - Goals will come back in its dedicated planner, focused on helping you accomplish big goals. Its goal planner: https://www.producthunt.com/upco... 2. The Weekly Schedule is gone. - We initially added the weekly schedule so that you can get an overview of your week. But we realized that the people who used those pages didn't need to reprioritize daily, like the people who preferred the daily pages. - Again, the latter was the majority, so we removed the weekly schedule. They will return in a dedicated planner for this audience, called weekly planner: https://www.producthunt.com/upco... What we added - 12x Free Pages. We noticed the many different ways people structured their months, and the various custom things people were logging in their journal, so we included 12 Free Pages, for you to make the planner your own. Many thanks to the Product Hunt community for all the feedback that helped us iterate fast enough to get here. We're just getting started. PS: We start sending beta invites on December 1 for the app. Signup here: https://www.producthunt.com/upco...
