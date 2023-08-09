Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from AI Test Kitchen
See AI Test Kitchen’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
TextFX
TextFX
AI -powered tools for rappers, writers and wordsmiths
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
TextFX was created in collaboration with Lupe Fiasco consisting of 10 tools, each is designed to explore creative possibilities with text and language.
TextFX is powered by Google's PaLM 2 large language model, via the PaLM API.
Launched in
Design Tools
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
by
AI Test Kitchen
Workstreams.ai
Ad
An intuitive workflow management app
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
AI Test Kitchen
Learn about, try, and give feedback on Google’s emerging AI
0
reviews
86
followers
Follow for updates
TextFX by
AI Test Kitchen
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
AI Test Kitchen
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
17
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report