Text-to-Give by Donorbox

Raviraj Hegde
MakerDirector of Growth at Donorbox, PeachPay
Hi Product Hunters 👋 Donorbox team here. 6 years ago we launched Donorbox and received an overwhelming response from thousands of nonprofits. Since then we have helped connect millions of donors with over 35,000 nonprofits across 40 countries! After years of in-depth experience in helping nonprofits raise donations, we’ve created our Text-to-Give feature that offers fast mobile giving - integrating seamlessly with your Donorbox account. Advantages of Text-to-Give: - Easy mobile-giving: Donors can donate right from their smartphones. - Fast and simple fundraising: text to give is very easy to integrate for nonprofits and lets donors complete the transaction in a few clicks. - On-spot donations: It’s perfect for raising donations during events, conferences, fundraising meetups, religious/church services, and other recurring events. Here are some ways in which nonprofits can use Text-to-Give: - Church Offerings - Concert Fundraisers - Conference Donations - Outdoor Event Fundraising We look forward to your feedback to help us add more value to nonprofits.
This is a very useful feature for nonprofits. Great work by Donorbox Team. 👌