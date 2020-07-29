Discussion
Maryna Burushkina
Hunter
Hello hunters! I've been using Neuro Flash Tester for some time now, and think that Product Hunt community can be just as excited about this great content optimization tool. In short, Tester helps writers instantly score, A/B test and get inspirations for their copy, with just a few clicks. Neuro Flash combines Machine Learning, NLP and Neuromarketing insights to predict what consumers ‘think’ within 20 countries. Getting started is simple: you enter your content objectives (country, desired emotions, associations and brand values), your content (or an idea), and Tester will give you an instant scoring for your text input with more inspirations to consider. Then it’s up to you to test as many variations as you want (A/B testing) within that same dashboard 😉 Why I enjoy using Tester: 💫 Helps me make content decisions, faster 💫 I can understand what people think about a specific topic, without asking them 💫 It enables me optimize my copy BEFORE publishing it, in real time Take the Tester for a ride! It’s free for the whole week: https://neuro-flash.com/products/ Will be glad to hear what you all think. Best, Maryna
Maker
We created this software to help people get heard with their content. Coming with a Psychology background, people react strongly to words and images that trigger them on an emotional level and context-relevant. That is exactly what our software helps you achieve. We collected the subconscious associations for your target group based on over 70 Billion words, so you can write content that excites and delights and is on point with your authentic brand identity. Please upvote us. Thanks in advance, Jonathan
