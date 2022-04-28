  1. Home
  2.  → Tenami

Tenami

Tenami lets you watch Netflix live on Twitch and YouTube

visit
Tenami is a service that lets Twitch streamers host Netflix watch parties and more. We currently host the world's largest Netflix watch parties and are trusted by some of Twitch's top 500 creators.
Embed
Featured
Zendesk for Startups
Promoted
CX software that grows as you go.
Have you used Tenami?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.