  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Tempo
    Tempo

    Tempo

    Replace the Git CLI with a clear UI and AI assist

    Free Options
    Tempo.app replaces CLI-based Git operations with a Mac-specific, clear GUI. It features AI-powered staging by hunk and commit message generation using the OpenAI API. Focus on coding, not typing commands.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Software Engineering
    Developer Tools
     by
    Tempo - GUI Git Client
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Gumroad
    About this launch
    Tempo - GUI Git Client
    Tempo - GUI Git ClientReplace the Git CLI with Clear UI and AI Assist
    0
    reviews
    29
    followers
    Tempo by
    Tempo - GUI Git Client
    was hunted by
    maoyama
    in Productivity, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
    maoyama
    . Featured on October 19th, 2024.
    Tempo - GUI Git Client
    is not rated yet. This is Tempo - GUI Git Client's first launch.
    Upvotes
    28
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -