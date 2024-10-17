Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Tempo
Tempo
Replace the Git CLI with a clear UI and AI assist
Visit
Upvote 28
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tempo.app replaces CLI-based Git operations with a Mac-specific, clear GUI. It features AI-powered staging by hunk and commit message generation using the OpenAI API. Focus on coding, not typing commands.
Launched in
Productivity
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
by
Tempo - GUI Git Client
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Tempo - GUI Git Client
Replace the Git CLI with Clear UI and AI Assist
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Tempo by
Tempo - GUI Git Client
was hunted by
maoyama
in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
maoyama
. Featured on October 19th, 2024.
Tempo - GUI Git Client
is not rated yet. This is Tempo - GUI Git Client's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report