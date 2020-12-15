TEEM — Socialize safely

discussion
Alex Kutsenko
MakerFounder, TEEM
Hi, Product Hunt! My name is Alex and since childhood I have dreamed of people being closer, easy to contact and having more trust. But today safety is important. TEEM is a safe way to socialize in COVID era. THE CONCEPT ☝️ The key idea is a map of people with invitations to hang out available for a limited time. Users record invitations with their front-facing camera, others reply to them with video as well. As a result — there are no fakes and no waiting, all invitations are up to date and all people are ready to hang out. What is also important, users confirm their good health condition every time before publishing. Honesty and safety are the top priorities. THE STORY ❤️ I got this idea more than 3 years ago. I cooked it until friends said to me “do it’, and here we are. The concept of the app fully reflects on who I am — I can meet someone on the street, like to talk in the shops, ready to go for a walk with people I’ve never seen (and while I was single, I often experienced sad Friday evenings in the car alone). You might call me crazy, but I’m sure there are a lot of people like me, who are not afraid to meet new people and who always need something new. AUDIENCE 🙏 We do not want to be ‘one more dating app’, we are for the lonely souls who love evening walks and talks, for travellers, and maybe for those who need help now. THE VISION 🌍 We earnestly believe that despite of the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread online people will appreciate offline and real meetings more. People need people. TEEM was created for this purpose. ABOUT US 💪 - TEEM designed and developed without any investments and accelerators, based on the enthusiasm and hard work of three people. I thank them for this. - Mentally, we are close to Pavel Durov and his Telegram — the best product of the class, noble goals, and no ads. - I’ve already launched some projects, but TEEM, without a doubt, is the best idea I’ve ever had. - For investment or partnership queries, please contact us on teem.today Do you believe in an offline future? Do you have a need for new people? What if TEEM could make your life better today? Thank you for you opinions, support and comments. 🙌
Cool! I really want to have a opportunity to meet someone right now nearby. Thanks for adding information about COVID-18 symptoms, safety is important. Good luck, guys 👍🏻⚡️
Hey guys! Great idea of the project. Really love it 😍 What kind of tech stack did you use when creating the project? (front-end, back-end, and etc)
@dimabraven thx for such kind words 🙂 front-end: react-native back-end: firebase (node.js)
Hey! Really like the idea, quite original and in tune with the spirit of the times, and I also adore the interface of the app. Wish you all the best guys!
@nick_merzhvinsky Thank you so much for your support and encouragement! UI is dope in it's simplicity, agreed 🙌
World needs more safe socialization! Great idea, really awesome to see it implemented worldwide.
@alexander_benkendorf1 thank you. Yes, we think this is a worldwide problem and need. We need each other no matter where we are
Hello everyone! I’m so thrilled with this launch! The concept of TEEM is something I truly love. I believe that COVID19 transformed our world forever and pushed digitalization for years forward in no time. A lot of startups have appeared and then translated seemingly purely offline stuff to online, just look at the online bars! Even the most clumsy giants are adopting digital in those processes that worked fine without it. Obviously, people are starting to get tired of ubiquitous online and devices, now there is less space, opportunity and time for things outside of it. Therefore, offline will become one of the most valuable things in our world. While it’s time for experimenting and innovating, there always will be a place for the classics. Cheers for TEEM!