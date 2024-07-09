Launches
  Tasky
Better Widget for Apple Reminders

Free Options
Tasky is an extension for Apple Reminders. Tasky provides better widgets that helps improve your productivity. Key features of Tasky include lock screen widget, bar chart and pie charts widgets and font/color customisation options.
Productivity
Task Management
Apple
Tasky - Better Widget for Apple Reminders
was hunted by
Sufiyan Yasa
in Productivity, Task Management, Apple. Made by Sufiyan Yasa.
Sufiyan Yasa
Featured on July 25th, 2024.
This is Tasky's first launch.
