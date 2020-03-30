Discussion
Jasenko Hadzic
Maker
Hi PH Community ⭐️ I am Jasenko (CEO & Co-founder of Tame) and I want to personally thank Murat for giving us the opportunity to showcase our product! 😊 We're a small team of 15 people spread across Denmark & Pakistan trying to due our part in enabling people in the age of COVID-19. Due to COVID-19, many event organisers & conference organisers all over the world have either cancelled or postponed their events, which means that we have to look for new ways to interact and meet virtually 👍 With Virtual Conferences we try to give our take on what a virtual conference looks like and oh boy - we still have loads of work to do! Let us know your thoughts and feedback! 🎁 Warm regards, Jasenko, Mickey, Nikolaj & the whole Tame team
Hi @jasenkohadzic I really loved the idea and it definitely fills a huge gap that exist in this industry! Really looking forward to it's application, branding is dope! Also, would love to feature it on my Instagram handle and would love to have on my Business Podcast as guest which will expose it to Indian masses! Looking forward to your reply! Please drop in your email address if interested! Thanks
Great product to arrange, execute and follow-up on in-person and virtual meetings and events
@fritz_andersen thanks so much for the great words, Fritz! We keep hammering!
Cool stuff guys. This seems like a real help amid COVID-19 crisis. Keep up the good work 👍
@ehtishamarshad1 Thanks so much, Ehtisham! We're trying our best! Plenty of work ahead! :D
If you are looking for an event platform, which provides all kinds of services you need, especially for virtual events…. then Tame won’t disappoint you! :)
That's really cool. Seems really promising and helpful (amid COVID'19 crisis specially). Good luck guys!
@mubbashir10 Thanks so much, Mubbashir! Means a lot 🚀