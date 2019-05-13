Tailwind CSS v1
A utility-first CSS framework for building custom designs.
Makes website prototyping/development blazing fast, super flexible and customizable, and a joy to use...
A lot of people initially dislike the utility-first classes idea, but once you try Tailwind you'll slowly but surely become a convert...
Tailwind has now become a staple on any new project I start 👌 Switching to an old project that was created without Tailwind is an absolute pain; my productivity is literally cut to 1/4 of what it is on a new Tailwind project. It makes CSS easier and less painful, whether you've been writing it for only days or for years. Would 100% recommend!Jalen Davenport has used this product for one year.
Simplicity, structure and configuration. Also a superb documentation!
None so far!
I use Tailwind CSS in nearly every project because it is so flexible, easy to use and especially easy to configure/change, compared to other frameworks.Alexander Lichter has used this product for one year.