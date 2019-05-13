Log InSign up
Tailwind CSS v1

A utility-first CSS framework for building custom designs.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Most frameworks make it really hard to build custom designs, but Tailwind is different. Instead of predesigned components, Tailwind provides low-level utility classes that let you build completely custom designs without ever leaving your HTML.
  • Jalen Davenport
    Jalen DavenportDesigner & Web Developer
    Makes website prototyping/development blazing fast, super flexible and customizable, and a joy to use...

    A lot of people initially dislike the utility-first classes idea, but once you try Tailwind you'll slowly but surely become a convert...

    Tailwind has now become a staple on any new project I start 👌 Switching to an old project that was created without Tailwind is an absolute pain; my productivity is literally cut to 1/4 of what it is on a new Tailwind project. It makes CSS easier and less painful, whether you've been writing it for only days or for years. Would 100% recommend!

    Jalen Davenport has used this product for one year.
  • Alexander Lichter
    Alexander LichterFull Stack Web Developer
    Simplicity, structure and configuration. Also a superb documentation!

    None so far!

    I use Tailwind CSS in nearly every project because it is so flexible, easy to use and especially easy to configure/change, compared to other frameworks.

    Alexander Lichter has used this product for one year.
Adam WathanMaker@adamwathan
👋🏻 Hey folks! About a year and a half ago we launched the first 0.x version of Tailwind CSS and today we're finally releasing v1. Let me know what you think and if you have any questions I'll do my best to answer!
Miguel Piedrafita
Miguel Piedrafita@m1guelpf · 17-year-old maker.
@adamwathan Congratulations on the launch, Adam!
Nate Dunn
Nate Dunn@natedunn
@adamwathan 🙌🏻 Congrats! 🙌🏻
Aiden
Aiden@aidenbuis · Building stuff for the web ⚒︎
@adamwathan Congrats, I've been loving Tailwind so far! :-)
Osamah Aldoaiss
Osamah Aldoaiss@osamah_aldoaiss · Frontend Developer
@adamwathan Congratulations on the launch, Adam!
Adib Hanna
Adib Hanna@adib_hanna · Senior Web Developer
Best thing that happened to CSS in recent years
tom meagher
tom meagher@tomfme
@adamwathan big fan! who do you think can benefit most from the new release? what’s your favorite part about v1?
Debarati Ghosh
Debarati Ghosh@debarati_ghosh · HR Manager
is it provide templets also?
Razvan Aurariu
Razvan Aurariu@rzvme
@adamwathan congrats on launching v1.0.0!
