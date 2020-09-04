  1. Home
Tag a Moment

Patent pending app to get your pictures organized

#3 Product of the DayToday
Are you a content creator, business owner or you just take a lot of lifestyle photos? Here’s a life saver for you.
Introducing, a revolutionary app that allows you to sort pictures into defined collections by voice commands.
6 Reviews5.0/5
Larry ArleneProduct Growth
Easy to use and great App. I am curious to give this a try. what is your plan android ?
Steven Strange
Maker
🎈
Team of Tag-a-Moment ® #Camera Organizer
@larry_arlene2 Next month plan thank for your review
Egerton JohnCo-Founder & CEO of Gyberoutdoors
@larry_arlene2 @steven43 I appreciate you
Steven Strange
Maker
🎈
Team of Tag-a-Moment ® #Camera Organizer
@larry_arlene2 @ejohn Thanks
Carol Ann GeorgePhd
I love this app awesome features 🥰🥰
Steven Strange
Maker
🎈
Team of Tag-a-Moment ® #Camera Organizer
@anngeorge Thanks
Yann OBADIACEO of Quoad
Sorting, organizing, naming pictures are so easy to me now since I downloaded and used this app.
Barba ckueTeam DealAid
Such a cool app! All the features are really great and super useful in helping me archive and arrange photos. Worth trying!
Steven Strange
Maker
🎈
Team of Tag-a-Moment ® #Camera Organizer
@backue Great your review
Ramero MabelleGames developer
This app is also a good platform for me to archive important documents in form of photos. Such a smart app!
