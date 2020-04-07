Superscene
3D illustration constructor with friendly characters
Discussion
2 Reviews
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
Maker
Hey guys! Meet our new amazing Superscene Constructor! Our team’s been working hard to present you with a powerful product. I guess we succeeded, what do you think? About what will you get. Superscene is a 3D illustration constructor with fun characters inside. Playful girls and boys are ready to become a bright accent on your website or app. Put them together and get a scene of hardworking teammates or organize a noisy Friday party. And don't forget to add other cute little objects. This is a chance to turn your imagination on and create illustrations simply by combining different components. Play with colors and variations, add objects and get your own 3D illustrations or just take ready-to-use scenes included in the pack. Superscene package includes: 28 Ready-to-use Scenes Huge Library of 3D Elements PNG files Figma & Sketch Constructor Blender Sources Personal & Commercial License Moreover, you can try Superscene for free. You will find one character with three body components in Superscene Demo. It looks like the era of 3D illustrations came and now it's time for you to create them by yourself. Don't forget our special promo code «stayhome» to save 25% purchasing all Craftwork products. Use it in checkout popup. Stay safe and stay at home as we do! Waiting for your thoughts below.
Great job guys) this is a cool product
