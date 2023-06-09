Products
This is the latest launch from Superpowered
See Superpowered’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Superpowered AI
Ranked #7 for today
Superpowered AI
The AI copilot for your meetings
Visit
Upvote 135
15% off Pro for 3 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Superpowered is the AI copilot for your meetings. No bots. No recordings. Just really good AI notes.
Launched in
Meetings
Calendar
Artificial Intelligence
by
Superpowered
ReadMe
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Superpowered
The AI copilot for your meetings
178
reviews
193
followers
Follow for updates
Superpowered AI by
Superpowered
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Meetings
,
Calendar
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jordan Dearsley
,
Nikhil Gupta
,
Ibrahim Irfan
and
Alexander Thomas
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Superpowered
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 177 users. It first launched on February 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
135
Comments
31
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#31
Report