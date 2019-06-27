Log InSign up
Superhuman

The fastest email experience ever made

Superhuman is a blazing fast email client that will save you hours every week processing email, and turn going through your inbox into a delightful experience.
Would You Pay $30 a Month to Check Your Email?The year is 2019, and the brainy engineers of Silicon Valley are hunkered down, working on transformative, next-generation technologies like self-driving cars, digital currencies and quantum computing. Meanwhile, the buzziest start-up in San Francisco is ... an expensive email app? A few months ago, I started hearing about something called Superhuman.
Daniel Kempe
Daniel Kempe
Pro
Can we try this now without the hand holding onboarding flow?
Adithya Shreshti
Adithya Shreshti
It is kind of crazy that I haven't received an invite to access even though I applied more than a year ago. @rahulvohra @conrad_irwin @vsodera
Niv Dror
Niv Dror
HunterHiring
Congrats to the Superhuman team on the $33M Series B led by Andreessen Horowitz https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/... No one has thought about the professional use case for people that live in their inbox more than this team, and they created a product that people truly love. This is a true story: I once included too many GIFs in an investor update, and @conrad_irwin made a house-call to personally check what the problem was. It was fixed within 24 hours ✨ If you want an invite, DM @ShrugCap your email on Twitter and I’ll see what I can do 💌
Rishabh Singh
Rishabh Singh
@conrad_irwin @shrugcap @nivo0o0 Done! Here's hoping there isn't a waiting line in the DMs as well.
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
If there is one product that can dethrone Startup Stash as the most upvoted product on PH it must be Superhuman - I love it!! big shout out to @rahulvohra & team
Marco Diversi
Marco Diversi
How to get access? It's like 4 years I am trying to use it!
