This is the latest launch from Superflow: Annotate live websites
See Superflow: Annotate live websites’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Superflow Multiplayer Flock mode
Superflow Multiplayer Flock mode
Co-browse & review your product together.
Visit
Upvote 10
25% OFF for 1 year
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Superflow's Flock mode lets you guide guests, clients, and your team through your website in real-time. Perfect for collaborative design reviews & brainstorming. Similar to Figma's follow along feature, but on your actual product.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Superflow: Annotate live websites
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Superflow: Annotate live websites
Farewell, vague feedback! Hello, crystal-clear annotations.
3
reviews
554
followers
Follow for updates
Superflow Multiplayer Flock mode by
Superflow: Annotate live websites
was hunted by
Rakesh Goyal
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Rakesh Goyal
,
Jonny Lin
,
Kevin Ringpis
and
Vivek Khakhkhar
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
Superflow: Annotate live websites
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on October 18th, 2022.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report