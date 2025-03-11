Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Supadex
This is a launch from Supabase Dashboard: Supadex
See 1 previous launch
Supadex
Supabase data in your pocket
Visit
Upvote 66
The ultimate mobile dashboard for Supabase. Manage databases, track metrics, and monitor projects seamlessly, anytime, anywhere.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Android
•
Analytics
•
Developer Tools
2 months free
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Supabase Dashboard: Supadex
Supabase data in your pocket.
Follow
66
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Supadex by
Supabase Dashboard: Supadex
was hunted by
Guilermo Olcina
in
Android
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Guilermo Olcina
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
Supabase Dashboard: Supadex
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 2nd, 2025.