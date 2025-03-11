Subscribe
This is a launch from Supabase Dashboard: Supadex
Supabase data in your pocket
The ultimate mobile dashboard for Supabase. Manage databases, track metrics, and monitor projects seamlessly, anytime, anywhere.
Free Options
AndroidAnalyticsDeveloper Tools

About this launch
Supabase data in your pocket.
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 2nd, 2025.