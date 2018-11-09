A smart messaging app, SuchApp helps connecting people around the world. Find open groups, conduct free VoIP conversations and video conferences, make voice calls, video calls, either in group or one-on-one, and SuchApp will back you.
SuchApp Delivers First Version to Google Play and Apple AppStore - Global Coin ReportNew York, NY November 4, 2018 SuchApp, the globe's most innovative 5G messaging system, is thrilled to announce the very first public release of SuchApp messenger for your Apple iPhone and Android gadgets. After three years of considerable development work and vetting by personal beta testers, SuchApp prepares to take iOS as well as Android customers to the next degree of online communication.
SuchApp's Location-Based Messaging Launches Around the World( Newswire.net -- November 7, 2018) -- RADAR is a groundbreaking location-based messaging feature that allows SuchApp users to engage with people and businesses based on their geographic location. SuchApp, the world's newest and most powerful messaging app, is proud to announce the release of the SuchApp messaging platform.
Dennis H. LewisMaker@dennishlewis · Serial Entrepreneur
Welcome to SuchApp - please let us know what you think!
