New York, NY November 4, 2018 SuchApp, the globe's most innovative 5G messaging system, is thrilled to announce the very first public release of SuchApp messenger for your Apple iPhone and Android gadgets. After three years of considerable development work and vetting by personal beta testers, SuchApp prepares to take iOS as well as Android customers to the next degree of online communication.