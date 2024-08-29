  • Subscribe
    StructAI

    Project structure analyzer for better AI collaboration

    StructAI instantly captures your project structure and file contents, optimizing them for AI tools. Enhance your development workflow with smarter, context-aware AI assistance
    Launched in
    SaaS
     by
    Struct2AI
    GitHub
    Lemon Squeezy
    Clerk
    0
    reviews
    156
    followers
    was hunted by
    pavanMudavath
    in SaaS. Made by
    pavanMudavath
    . Featured on August 30th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. It first launched on August 16th, 2024.
    Upvotes
    47
    Comments
    12
