Stretch Club for iOS

The simple way to stretch every day.

Stretch Club makes it easy to stretch every day. Select from a curated list of routines depending on your goals. Follow along with custom illustrations and a timer to let you know when it’s time to switch sides or go to the next stretch. Also, it's 100% FREE!
23 Reviews4.8/5
Inal Karov
@jp2 👍 I need it, 'cause my osteopath recommended me to try stretch
Jeff Pellicano
Maker
iOS Engineer; looking for a job!
@ikarov Stretching is 🔑🔑🔑
Tommy Jepsen
I really like this. Though I wish there were like 5 seconds to change between poses, and that there were more specific ones like "Hip stretches" etc, but that can be added later or even as a "buy on".
Jeff Pellicano
Maker
iOS Engineer; looking for a job!
@tommy_jepsen Hey appreciate the feedback! There's an option to "Pause after each stretch" so you have time to change positions. You can toggle it during the routine or in Settings. Good call — hip openers are on the list of upcoming routines we're adding soon!
Nathasha Tricta
🎈
Easy to follow, beautiful and clean designs! I love this app!
Katy Birman
🎈
Really awesome! Congrats on the launch!!
Theresa Wernsdorfer
🎈
Loved the first try I gave it. Perfect for a mid-day stretch!
