Stretch Club for iOS
The simple way to stretch every day.
discussion
Inal KarovFrontend engineer
@jp2 👍 I need it, 'cause my osteopath recommended me to try stretch
I really like this. Though I wish there were like 5 seconds to change between poses, and that there were more specific ones like "Hip stretches" etc, but that can be added later or even as a "buy on".
@tommy_jepsen Hey appreciate the feedback! There's an option to "Pause after each stretch" so you have time to change positions. You can toggle it during the routine or in Settings. Good call — hip openers are on the list of upcoming routines we're adding soon!
Easy to follow, beautiful and clean designs! I love this app!
Really awesome! Congrats on the launch!!
Loved the first try I gave it. Perfect for a mid-day stretch!
