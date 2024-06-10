Launches
Streambased

Streambased

Analytics Service for Kafka

Free Options
Streambased is a free, zero-signup, zero-deployment SQL-based service for running analytics on Kafka-compatible data streaming platforms.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Data & Analytics
 by
Streambased
About this launch
Streambased
StreambasedAnalytics Service for Kafka
Streambased by
Streambased
was hunted by
flo merian
in Developer Tools, Data & Analytics. Made by
Tom Scott
. Featured on June 20th, 2024.
Streambased
is not rated yet. This is Streambased's first launch.
