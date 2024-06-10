Launches
Streambased
Streambased
Analytics Service for Kafka
Streambased is a free, zero-signup, zero-deployment SQL-based service for running analytics on Kafka-compatible data streaming platforms.
Developer Tools
Data & Analytics
Streambased
About this launch
Streambased
Analytics Service for Kafka
Streambased by
Streambased
flo merian
Developer Tools
Data & Analytics
Tom Scott
. Featured on June 20th, 2024.
Streambased
is not rated yet. This is Streambased's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
