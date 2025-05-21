Subscribe
This is a launch from AI Test Kitchen
Stitch

Stitch

Transform ideas into UI designs
Stitch by Google Labs is a new AI experiment that turns prompts & images into UI designs & frontend code. Leverages Gemini 2.5 Pro, exports to Figma & code.
Free
Launch tags:
Design ToolsUser ExperienceArtificial Intelligence

About this launch
AI Test Kitchen
Learn about, try, and give feedback on Google’s emerging AI
Stitch by
AI Test Kitchen
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Design Tools, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Vincent Nallatamby
and
Arnaud Benard
. Featured on May 22nd, 2025.
AI Test Kitchen
is rated 5.0/5 by 2 users. It first launched on February 12th, 2023.