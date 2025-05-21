Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Stitch
This is a launch from AI Test Kitchen
See 2 previous launches
Stitch
Transform ideas into UI designs
Visit
Upvote 87
Stitch by Google Labs is a new AI experiment that turns prompts & images into UI designs & frontend code. Leverages Gemini 2.5 Pro, exports to Figma & code.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
User Experience
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
AI Test Kitchen
Learn about, try, and give feedback on Google’s emerging AI
5 out of 5.0
Follow
87
Points
6
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Stitch by
AI Test Kitchen
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vincent Nallatamby
and
Arnaud Benard
. Featured on May 22nd, 2025.
AI Test Kitchen
is rated
5.0/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on February 12th, 2023.