Meet Sticky Nodes, the original dry erase sticky note. Make notes, brainstorm, and organize thoughts endlessly. And just like your bright ideas, they’ll never run out.
Sticky Nodes work with dry or wet erase markers and stick to any smooth surface.
Automate compliance, simplify security. Start a free trial
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for taking a look at the Sticky Nodes launch! This is my first time designing and releasing a physical product, and I would love any feedback that could help improve the product and customer experience."