This is the latest launch from Steppit
See Steppit’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Steppit Personal AI Assistant
Steppit Personal AI Assistant
Train AI to create and sell online courses in your style
Steppit's Personal AI Assistant makes online course creation a breeze, without replacing your unique voice. Train it in your style to completely personalise its suggestions to your unique preferences, subject matter, values and tone of voice.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
by
Steppit
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
0
reviews
112
followers
Steppit Personal AI Assistant by
Steppit
was hunted by
Josh Taylor
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Josh Taylor
,
Jay Rowley
,
Natalie Carroll
and
Hannah Cooke
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
Steppit
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 11th, 2023.
Upvotes
22
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
