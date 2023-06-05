Products
Home
→
Product
→
STEM
STEM
Sports team statistics token exchange
Payment Required
STEM - is a sports team statistics token exchange. Each sports team on the exchange has its own token, the price of which depends solely on the performance of the game, ratings and the cost of the team's players.
Launched in
Fintech
Sports
Games
by
STEM
About this launch
STEM
Sports Team Statistics Token Exchange
0
reviews
15
followers
STEM by
STEM
was hunted by
Pavel Kozichev
in
Fintech
,
Sports
,
Games
. Made by
Pavel Kozichev
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
STEM
is not rated yet. This is STEM's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report