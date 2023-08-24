Products
Home
→
Product
→
Startup Idea Finder
Startup Idea Finder
Pitch your ideas against each other to find a clear winner
Visit
Upvote 8
20% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Let your ideas compete against each other. Evaluate the effort, time spent, market access, resources, development costs, human workload, and overall feasibility. Then, pick the winner.
Launched in
Prototyping
A/B Testing
Consulting
by
About this launch
Startup Idea Finder
Pitch your ideas against each other to find a clear WINNER!
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Startup Idea Finder by
Startup Idea Finder
was hunted by
Thorsten Hunsicker
in
Prototyping
,
A/B Testing
,
Consulting
. Made by
Thorsten Hunsicker
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
Startup Idea Finder
is not rated yet. This is Startup Idea Finder's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#185
Report