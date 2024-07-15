Launches
Starlink Mini

Stay connected on the go, no matter how remote

Starlink Mini is a compact, portable kit that can easily fit in a backpack, designed to provide high-speed, low-latency internet on the go.

It includes a built-in WiFi router, lower power consumption, DC power input, and max download speeds >100 Mbps.
Launched in
Android
Space
Remote Work
 by
Starlink Direct to Cell
About this launch
Starlink Direct to Cell
Starlink Direct to CellA cellphone tower in space
Starlink Mini by
Starlink Direct to Cell
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Android, Space, Remote Work. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
Starlink Direct to Cell
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 10th, 2024.
