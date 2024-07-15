Launches
Home
Product
Starlink Mini
Starlink Mini
Stay connected on the go, no matter how remote
Starlink Mini is a compact, portable kit that can easily fit in a backpack, designed to provide high-speed, low-latency internet on the go.
It includes a built-in WiFi router, lower power consumption, DC power input, and max download speeds >100 Mbps.
Android
Space
Remote Work
Starlink Direct to Cell
Starlink Direct to Cell
A cellphone tower in space
284
followers
Starlink Mini by
Starlink Direct to Cell
Chris Messina
Android
Space
Remote Work
. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
Starlink Direct to Cell
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 10th, 2024.
33
5
-
-
