Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Anshul Gupta
Stage was born to solve the biggest challenge for content creators, i.e To take control over their assets & ensure global reach. Till date a creator cant decide the price of his content on any social media platform! Stage flips the model by letting creators take control. The music industry is filled with middle-men. Stage eliminates all of them by giving you discovery, global reach for your content as well as commerce. Watch this space for more as we roll out our beta program soon.
UpvoteShare