Home
Product
SSSmodel
SSSmodel
because 2 LLMs is better than one
Upvote 83
SSSModel lets you prompt 2 models at the same time, supporting openAI, deepseek, llama, and more. We also provide social prompting (see & learn from others), and prompt diff (quickly understand the differences between each LLM's reply).
Free Options
Artificial Intelligence
83
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SSSmodel by
SSSmodel
was hunted by
Kevin
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kevin
,
Dante Cardines
,
Andy TRAN
and
Hoai-Nam NGUYEN
. Featured on March 4th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is SSSmodel's first launch.