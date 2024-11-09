SRE.ai (YC F24)

  • Subscribe
    AI agents to simplify and automate Salesforce devops

    SRE.ai is an AI-powered automation platform for Salesforce development teams. Our agents are helping teams to improve productivity and reduce release headaches.
    Launched in
    SaaS
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    SRE.ai
    Salesforce.com
    Anthropic
    OpenAI API
    About this launch
    Michael Seibel
    SaaS, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence
    Edward Aryee
    Raj Kadiyala
    Featured on November 15th, 2024.
