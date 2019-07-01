Reviews
Edouard Steegmann
Hello 👋 I'm Edouard the CEO of Spot. I am very excited to finally share with you the brand new Spot cryptocurrency wallet! We have been working very hard for the past few months to build a revolutionary wallet, both in terms of security & ease of use. Spot allows you to manage all your cryptos in one place. You can buy Bitcoin instantly by debit & credit card worldwide, connect all your exchanges & wallets, follow the market & news. The wallet will support Ethereum & ERC-20 tokens very soon! The next big things on our roadmap are crypto swap on decentralized exchanges, interaction with decentralized protocols (Compound.finance), staking and more 🤯 It is a major milestone for us! I'd love to get feedback and answer questions from you! 🙏
