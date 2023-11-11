Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Spendid
Spendid
Ranked #8 for today

Spendid

Minimalist, beautiful, easy-to-use personal expense tracker

Free
Embed
Achieve financial goals effortlessly in 2023 with Splendid—an intuitive, modern tool for easy expense tracking and budgeting. Designed for your convenience, manage finances anytime, anywhere, even offline. Say goodbye to outdated apps.
Launched in
Android
Money
Personal Finance
 by
Spendid
About this launch
Spendid
SpendidMinimalist, beautiful, easy-to-use personal expense tracker.
0
reviews
92
followers
Spendid by
Spendid
was hunted by
Karla Dampilag
in Android, Money, Personal Finance. Made by
Karla Dampilag
. Featured on November 18th, 2023.
Spendid
is not rated yet. This is Spendid's first launch.
Upvotes
63
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#172