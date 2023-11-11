Products
Home
Product
Spendid
Ranked #8 for today
Spendid
Minimalist, beautiful, easy-to-use personal expense tracker
Achieve financial goals effortlessly in 2023 with Splendid—an intuitive, modern tool for easy expense tracking and budgeting. Designed for your convenience, manage finances anytime, anywhere, even offline. Say goodbye to outdated apps.
Launched in
Android
Money
Personal Finance
by
Spendid
About this launch
Spendid
Minimalist, beautiful, easy-to-use personal expense tracker.
Spendid by
Spendid
was hunted by
Karla Dampilag
in
Android
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Karla Dampilag
. Featured on November 18th, 2023.
Spendid
is not rated yet. This is Spendid's first launch.
